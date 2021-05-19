Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

