Commerce Bank Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The Clorox worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

