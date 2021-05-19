Commerce Bank Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average of $249.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.