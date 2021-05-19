Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,579 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

