Commerce Bank Sells 11,484 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

