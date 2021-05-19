Commerce Bank Sells 1,729 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

