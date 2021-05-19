Commerce Bank Sells 1,823 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $370.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

