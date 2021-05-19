Commerce Bank Sells 7,046 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,069.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 35,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.56 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

