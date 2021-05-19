Commerce Bank Sells 8,106 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Energizer worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Energizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENR opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

