Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.18

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $12.53. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 190,671 shares changing hands.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

