Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,989 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock worth $88,969,289. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

