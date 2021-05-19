Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.90% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

