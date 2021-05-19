Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.