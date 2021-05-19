Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.