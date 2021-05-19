Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

