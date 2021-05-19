Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

NYSE:TD opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

