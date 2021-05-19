Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.