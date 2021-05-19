Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.98

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €114.98 ($135.27) and traded as high as €125.05 ($147.12). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €124.20 ($146.12), with a volume of 217,012 shares.

ML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €137.71 ($162.02).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.98.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.