Comparing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lekoil and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lekoil and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 4 10 7 0 2.14

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $10.28, suggesting a potential downside of 26.74%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.83 billion 1.29 -$1.72 billion $0.40 35.08

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats Lekoil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

