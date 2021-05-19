Comparing Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $515.62 million 0.52 -$1.54 billion N/A N/A Porch Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Porch Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -276.83% -124.33% -91.15% Porch Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Porch Group beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

