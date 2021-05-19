Comparing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 5 11 0 2.69 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $59.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.89%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.32 $6.91 billion $4.34 14.02 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

