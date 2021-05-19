Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.