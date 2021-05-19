Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Vicor worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,595,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,156 shares of company stock worth $6,355,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

