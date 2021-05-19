Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.