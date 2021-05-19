Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.17 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of J2 Global worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

