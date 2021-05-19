Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,907 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,595,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 84,724 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,768 shares of company stock worth $23,856,614. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.