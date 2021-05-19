Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

