Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.21% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

