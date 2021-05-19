Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

