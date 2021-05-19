Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,757 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

