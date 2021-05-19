ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.15 Million

Brokerages expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report sales of $723.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

