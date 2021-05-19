Contrasting Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and HarborOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 3.83 $29.69 million $3.56 18.10 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.81 $18.27 million $0.33 44.30

Metropolitan Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HarborOne Bancorp. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.18%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 26.47%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 22.33% 11.35% 0.95% HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats HarborOne Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as 5 ATM locations in Massachusetts; and maintains 39 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

