Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.79. 17,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 137,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

