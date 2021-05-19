Convergence (CONV) Market Cap Reaches $37.23 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Convergence has a market cap of $37.23 million and $9.08 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01193071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.22 or 0.09921166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00102922 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,292,661 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

