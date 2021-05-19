CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Position Trimmed by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,134 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty makes up about 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of CoreSite Realty worth $85,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,725. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

