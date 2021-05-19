Coreto (COR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $193,324.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $193,324.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

