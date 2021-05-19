Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.02.

Shares of RY opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $102.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

