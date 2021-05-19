Cormark Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AKU stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Akumin by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Akumin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.