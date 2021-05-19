CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Buys $90,450.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 304,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,022. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CorMedix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMD. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

