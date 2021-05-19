Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,215,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,877 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

