Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders Sells 31,090 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CSOD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 616,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
