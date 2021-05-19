Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders Sells 31,090 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSOD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 616,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

