Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of Corning worth $52,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 140,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,130. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

