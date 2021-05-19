Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.01% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,569,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

COST traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.02. 58,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

