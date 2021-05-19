Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after purchasing an additional 413,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

