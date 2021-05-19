COTI Market Capitalization Achieves $180.17 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $180.17 million and approximately $112.04 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00314086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00178762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.01040263 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032839 BTC.

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

