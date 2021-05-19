CoTrader Hits Market Cap of $3.86 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. CoTrader has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $19,408.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

