Counos X Hits One Day Volume of $2.12 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $102.91 or 0.00278296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Counos X has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $2.12 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00947796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,840,684 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

