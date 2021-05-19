Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.12. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

