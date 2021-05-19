CRDT Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $112,768.57 and $744,647.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,366,232 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

