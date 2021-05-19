Cream Finance Trading Down 5.3% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $120.92 or 0.00299540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $74.53 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

